RTSA denies Hiking Traffic Fines

The Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) says government has not revised the schedule for traffic offences as reported in some segments of social media.

RTSA Public Relations Manager Fred Mubanga, said fines of traffic offenses remained as indicated in the Statutory Instrument of June 2015.

“Contrary to information circulating on social media suggesting that government recently issued a new revised schedule for traffic offences, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), wish to inform members of the public that the Government of the Republic of Zambia has recently not made any adjustments to traffic fines,” Mubanga said.

“All traffic fines and fees which are currently in force are based on Statutory Instrument Number 41 of 2015.”