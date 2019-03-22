FQM to Rehabilitate Damaged Maternity Wing at Solwezi Hospital

First Quantum Minerals (FQM), the owners of Kansanshi Mine in Solwezi, have stepped in to replace the roof, doors, electrical wiring and incubators that were damaged by a storm at Solwezi General Hospital’s maternity wing earlier this month.

The company says it has assessed the damage and a detailed plan to restore the premises at an estimated cost of K1.1 million had been prepared.

“The company has been engaged in discussion with the government’s provincial administration since March 9 and, together, we have managed to assess the damage and what needs to be done to replace the entire roof. Bills of quantity have since been drawn up by government surveyors and the Kansanshi construction team, and the company has agreed to carry out comprehensive repair work at the hospital,” said Kansanshi Mine public relations manager Godfrey Msiska.

He explained that repair works would commence as soon as the debris was cleared by the provincial and hospital administrations.

“In order to speed up the repair works, which are estimated to take about six weeks, Kansanshi Mine will deploy its construction division to do the work,” Msiska said.

He said the mining firm plans to hire local contractors in an effort to complete the works on time.

Msiska added that written authority to proceed with the repair work had been granted to Kansanshi Mine by the provincial administration, which has also stipulated the minimum quality standards to be observed in the process.