NDC Dismisses Musenge Statements

The National Democratic Congress has said statements purportedly written by party secretary general Mwenya Musenge were pure propaganda.

Party deputy spokesperson Saboi Imboela, in a statement, stated that the NDC was focused on winning the Roan parliamentary by-election.

“The National Democratic Congress, NDC, has noted, with great concern, a number of fake statements that have hit our social media designed to derail us from the Roan elections. We are a focussed party and committed to winning the Roan [seat], and those that may be fearing the inevitable by coming up with all these distractions just have to brace themselves for a good defeat,” stated Imboela. “We have seen the two statements that are purported to have been written by our Secretary General and it is our belief that the SG cannot write such malicious, irresponsible and childish statements. Only a disturbed individual who does not know how governance institutions operate would write what is circulating and we will not waste time to dwell on that propaganda engineered by enemies of progress.”

A statement was circulated last evening, purportedly from Musenge, who told Kambwili to stop parading himself as party president.

Musenge, who is just from serving a suspension slapped on him, allegedly said ambwili does not hold any position in the NDC and “should stop parading himself as such”.