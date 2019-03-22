NDC ‘Fights’ Not Over Yet

National Democratic Congress secretary general Mwenya Musenge has hit at party consultant Chishimba Kambwili again, telling him to stop parading himself as party president.
Musenge, who is just from serving a suspension slapped on him, charged that Kambwili does not hold any position in the NDC and “should stop parading himself as such”.
He stated that the position of President in the party will only be discussed at a central committee meeting in due course.
“We have noticed with regret and concern that the latter [Kambwili] is masquerading as NDC president in Roan constituency where he is campaigning for the NDC candidate in next month’s parliamentary by-election,” Musenge said.
He has further warned Kambwili against making any appointments of office bearers or holding any meetings under the name of the NDC.
“For instance, Mr Kambwili has appointed a campaign team in Roan constituency without the blessings and endorsement of the party,” said Musenge who further advised Kambwili to stop using vulgar language and be civil as he assists with the NDC campaigns in Roan.
4 Comments
Alain kabwe
Respect urslf mr kambwili
Simpito Mukandwa
Yaba
Valentine
Bakambwili kuwayawayafye
One zed manex
It’s true what musenge is saying kambwili is power hungry & is a gride human being,he has taken NDC as his personal to holder part, like his friend ha ha,what does it mean to be a consultant? If we understand then it’s easy to judge kambwili & his actions.he thinks he can get to state house easily & that Zambians are simple minded people,who you can just manipulate & boo you are in state house. I pity him & after the roan by election it might be a good reason for him.coz PF is winning this by election,let’s hope he will not behave like his new friend who always cries that there was rigging and our votes were stolen.coz his friend is still living a dream like he won till now from 2016, kikikikiki this politicians how they could have learnt from sata.