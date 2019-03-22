NDC ‘Fights’ Not Over Yet

National Democratic Congress secretary general Mwenya Musenge has hit at party consultant Chishimba Kambwili again, telling him to stop parading himself as party president.

Musenge, who is just from serving a suspension slapped on him, charged that Kambwili does not hold any position in the NDC and “should stop parading himself as such”.

He stated that the position of President in the party will only be discussed at a central committee meeting in due course.

“We have noticed with regret and concern that the latter [Kambwili] is masquerading as NDC president in Roan constituency where he is campaigning for the NDC candidate in next month’s parliamentary by-election,” Musenge said.

He has further warned Kambwili against making any appointments of office bearers or holding any meetings under the name of the NDC.

“For instance, Mr Kambwili has appointed a campaign team in Roan constituency without the blessings and endorsement of the party,” said Musenge who further advised Kambwili to stop using vulgar language and be civil as he assists with the NDC campaigns in Roan.