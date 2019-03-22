PF, UPND Resolve to End Political Violence

The ruling Patriotic Front and the UPND have resolved to work together to end political violence that has in the recent past characterized by-elections.

This resolution was made after the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) conferred with the PF, UPND and the Zambia Police following the “violent and unacceptable behavior exhibited during by-elections”.

The ECZ further expressed concern over the fatigue that the Zambian people are experiencing as a result of acts of perpetual violence during by-elections.

In the meeting, the PF and UPND unanimously resolved to uphold violence-free elections and that it would be an offence to be found with any offensive weapons in an election area.

“…that the two parties will provide a conducive environment for the police to work professionally and that youths from the two political parties during campaigns should be demilitarized and should not be dressed in military attire, masks etc,” a statement read.

“Further, they have also agreed that there will be no hate speech, tribal remarks, and distribution of money, campaign schedules shall be strictly adhered to and any changes should mutually be agreed upon with exemption of the President, among other agreements.”

The PF was represented by Party national youth chairperson Stephen Kampyongo, deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri, Women’s League representative Nkweto Luo, legal chairperson Brian Mundubile while the UPND had secretary general Stephen Katuka in the meeting.

Zambia Police Deputy commissioner Bonny Kapeso represented the Zambia Police Service.

Last year, these two political parties signed a similar agreement with the aim of ending political violence but continued to engage in the vice, with the recent Sesheke by-election being one of the worst.