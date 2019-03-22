Revin Ordered to Recall Power SX Again

The Ndola City Council has instructed Revin Zambia Limited to recall all Natural Power High Energy Drink SX after traces of Sildenafil Citrate were found in the drink recently banned on the market for similar issues.

Power allegedly caused a six-hour erection on a Ugandan man who consumed the drink, according to a letter from authorities in that country who disclosed that the drink contained high levels of Sildenafil Citrate.

Following the revelations, the Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) wrote a complaint letter dated December 6, 2018 that suggested adulteration of Power Natural High Energy Drink SX with Sildenafil Citrate.

This forced the Ndola City Council to collect various samples which were forwarded to the Food and Drugs Laboratory for investigations, whose results showed the presence of the chemical used in the manufacture of viagra.

Some of the samples were sent to South Africa and Zimbabwe for independent investigations where results indicated a presence of Sildenafil Citrate.

The levels of Sildenafil Citrate found in the samples ranged from 68.5 mg to 71.3 mg per 250 ml of the drink.

But the raw material samples tested negative for Sildenafil Citrate, the council said, hence confirming the alleged adulteration.

Ndola Council Public Relations manager Tilyenji Mwanza said it is on that background that Revin Zambia Limited had been instructed to recall the drink in question from all 10 provinces of Zambia.

This process will be supervised by the council, she said.

The recall will be focused on batches between E044G to E074G, Mwanza said.

“…all environmental health officers, health inspectors and environmental health technicians are advised to concentrate on the batches and if found should be seized and submitted to the various council departments of public health,” said Mwanza, and that Revin Zambia Limited has been found in violation of Section 3 (c) of The Foods and Drugs Act, CAP 303 of the Laws of Zambia.

“The Ndola City Council has also suspended the production of Natural Power SX Energy Drink until remedial measures are put in place to the satisfaction of all the mentioned regulatory authorities.”