Tutwa Asks Speaker to Rule on Nkombo’s ‘Zesco’ Letter Presentation in Parliament

Patriotic Front Deputy parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube has asked Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini to make “a serious ruling” on whether or not UPND Mazabuka member of parliament Garry Nkombo can be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for possible prosecution over allegations on Wednesday that PF secretary general Davis Mwila received K3 million from Zesco Limited for the by-elections.

Ngulube, who is PF Kabwe Central member of parliament, in his point of order raised in parliament, further asked Speaker Matibini to also rule on whether Nkombo was in order to abuse his privilege as a Member of Parliament by presenting to the assembly “a forged, fake , falsified document” with intent to “embarrass the PF SG and also to bring odium and scandal on Zesco a public utility”.

“I will lay on the table transcript of the point of order raised by Nkombo, the letter from the office of the chief whip and the response from Zesco which also states that even the signature purporting to be that from a Mr Jenia is fake,” said Ngulube.

But Speaker Matibini said he was not in a position to render his ruling given the nature of the point of order and also the issues raised.

” I need to study the material and also carefully reflect upon the matter,” Speaker Matibini ruled.

Ngulube informed the House that on Wednesday, Nkombo raised a point of order saying he woke up in shock on online revelations that Zesco Limited had given K3 million to Mwila and went further to produce the the purported letter which was in his possession but never mentioned the source of the document.

Ngulube said in his belief and understanding, Nkombo was the one who made that letter he produced on the flow of the House or “he knows who is behind that document”.

“Following up on that, the office of the Chief Whip took up the matter and wrote to the Director of Zesco Limited to find out whether such allegations were substantiated…and in that letter delivered on March 20, the office of the Chief Whip sought to clarify whether indeed it was true that government abused Zesco…as put by Nkombo,” he said, adding that Zesco had responded and denied every writing such a letter.

Ngulube told the House that Nkombo’s allegations were aired on both Parliament Radio and Television.

He said Nkombo ought to have known that “he dragged innocent people into his allegations” which have now been proved to be “fake, false and malicious”.