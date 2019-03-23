3 Die in Bus Accident

Three people have died on the spot while 13 others are nursing injuries following a fatal road accident near Sable Farm along Mumbwa Road.

Involved was a Toyota Hiace Minibus registration number ALC 351 driven by Patrick Moyo which was headed west, carrying 16 passengers out of which three have died on the spot.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

The bus had a rear tyre burst, which caused the driver to lose control of the motor vehicle and careered off the road.

In the process, the three who have died jumped out of the bus through the windows.

“Some of the injured are in Mwembeshi Clinic while those with serious injuries have been referred to UTH. The bodies of the deceased persons are in UTH mortuary,” Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated.

And local government minister Vincent Mwale yesterday had his vehicle damaged after he hit a cow on Great East Road.

“In a related development, there was a damage only accident which occurred on 22nd March, 2019 at about 18:40 hours at Mchimazi area along Great East Road. Involved was Hon. Vincent Mwale aged 40 years, of Rhodes Park, Lusaka, also a Minister of Local Government and Housing, and Chipangali member of parliament who was driving a motor vehicle Toyota Prado registration number BAJ 518 from west to east direction. After the accident, the motor vehicle had a damaged grill, left fender and broken left headlamp. The accident happened when he hit a cow which was crossing the road. The animal dashed into the bush after being hit,” stated Katongo.