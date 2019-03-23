6 Men Charged with Murder, Rape of Cop’s Wife Appear in Court

Six men have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping and murdering the wife of a police officer of Lusaka’s Makeni Villa in January this year.

The accused are Mathews Malisawa, 23, a vendor, Clement Yellow Sinkamba, 28, a businessman and Elijah Phiri, 25, Evans Mwaba, 37, Kebby Jere, 34 and Essay Mtonga, 29, all unemployed, are also facing charges of aggregated robbery.

In count one and two, the six are charged with aggravated robbery contrary to section 294 (1) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The accused, on January 10, 2019 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst working together with others unknown, stole from Billy Simwamba a mattress, an echo radio, a blanket, eight pairs of police uniforms, three cellphones, a jacket, two pairs of jean trousers, an arsenal, a T-shirt, a bicycle, a school bag, an LG DVD and K900 cash, altogether valued at K13, 350, the property of Simwamba.

In count 2, are also accused of stealing a Sony cellphone and an HP laptop altogether valued at K6, 150, the property of Simwamba.

In count three, the six are charged with rape contrary to section 132 and 133 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on the same date, jointly and whilst working together with others unknown, the six accused raped the officer’s wife, Joy Mpundu Simwamba.

In the fourth count, the six are charged with murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.