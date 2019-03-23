6 Months No Pay: Kitwe Zampost Workers Protest

Unionised Workers at the Zambia Postal Services (Zampost) Kitwe Branch have gone on a sit in protest, demanding payment of their six months’ salary arrears.

A check at premises revealed that offices remained closed while unionised workers who reported for work were spotted outside.

The situation has paralysed operations, affecting RTSA, Zamtel, Nkana Water and Sewerage Company, among others, who are housed in the Zampost building.

Those spoken to have complained that they have been forced to work for six months without pay without any effort from government to clear the salary arrears.

“We have been working for six months without our salaries and this is becoming difficult. All along, we have been patient hoping management will attend to our demand but that has not been the case. So we have decided to go on a sit in protest, hoping this will force management to pay us,” a representative who opted to remain anonymous said.

The workers say they will not resume work until their salaries are paid.

“So how do they expect us to continue coming for work when we are not being paid? We will only resume work after our salaries are paid. Our national union has been engaging government over this matter but is seems there is no luck,” another worker added.