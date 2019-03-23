BRE Cancels Kuomboka

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) of Western Province has canceled this year’s Kuomboka traditional ceremony on account of less water in the Barotse plains.

According to reports by the Barotseland Broadcasting Network, Ngambela of Barotseland Mukela Manyando made a statement in Limulunga this afternoon to the effect that this year’s Kuomboka ceremony had been cancelled and “it will not take place”.

According to the report, the cancellation of the ceremony has been attributed to insufficient water levels in the Barotse plains to facilitate movement of the Nalikwanda barge from Lealui to Limulunga.

“…the BRE regrets the cancellation of the annual traditional event,” Ngambela Manyando said of the event which also attracts regional and international tourists.

He said a survey conducted by the Kuomboka/Kufuluhela organising committee headed by Induna Mukwalwakashiko established that the water levels were not good enough for the event.