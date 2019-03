Zambian female boxer Catherine Phiri was left feeling robbed after being defeated by Kenyan fighter Fatuma Zarika in the World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight fight.

Phiri had Zarika on her tentacles in the 10 round bout but the judges awarded the result on unanimous points to the Kenyan.

It was the second time the Kenyan had defeated the Zambian boxer.

The two boxers last met in December 2017 in Kenya.