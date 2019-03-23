Chipolopolo Thump Namibia to End AFCON Qualifiers on a High

  1. Home
The Chipolopolo boys turned on the style as they hammered Namibia 4-1 in a dead rubber Group K Africa Cup of Nations at qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Namibia has qualified to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite losing 4-1 after Mozambique drew 1-all away to Guinea Bissau.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Augustine Mulenga fired home the Chipolopolo in 12th minute with thunderbolt that spurred the home team into life.

The two sides went into the second half with Zambia leading 1-0 and a rare goal from Donashano Malama doubled the lead in the 55th minute.

Zambia marched on with a second Mulenga goal that made it 3-0 before Namibia replied with an 89th minute goal through Peter Shalulile.

Second half substitute Lazarus Kambole finished off the brave Warriors with a long drive that beat the Maximillian Mbeva in the Namibian goal.

 

On Sunday the Zambia Under-23 host Malawi at the same venue in Olympic qualifier at 15:00 hours.

21 Comments

  1. Royd silengo

    Congratulations

    Reply

  2. Isaac

    Comment well played guys Go Zambia Go.

    Reply

  3. Gift mukalo

    Well done guys,love u..chipolopolo Zambian….. Mk…..

    Reply

  4. Mwale

    Ok

    Reply

  5. Renard Royd Mutuwa

    Game well played congrats boys God bless you

    Reply

  6. Clifford Mwiinde

    Weldone guys although we are going no where

    Reply

  7. ibra

    foolishness hw cn u stat a competition with a lose ad end wth a win,, datx foolishness embarrassment

    Reply

  8. Lb

    Faz pliz maintain this coach he seems capable,

    Reply

  9. boniface zulu

    well done guys good game and we are here to support you

    Reply

  10. Baldwin Muchindu

    Well done

    Reply

  11. Chelan

    mistakes of fax

    Reply

  12. petrolmuchigubu

    When class means nothing…
    Namibia are the happy losers….!

    Reply

  13. Dr Fonicks

    Well done chipolopolo for showing your prowess over the brave warriors. This is a wake up call. whenever there are qualifiers at whichever level, please aim to win the first matches. The first loss to the mambas of Mozambique was the signal. then came a draw with namibia. there after a win against guinea Bissau. then a loss to Guinean. last but one a loss to Mozambique. so you can see that out of a possible 18 points, we managed only 7. next time we have qualifiers aim at winning the first games. otherwise you made us proud

    Reply

  14. Vincent chola

    Felicitation guys, I knew you are going to make us happy(soccer funs)..

    Reply

  15. D Y Flow Mr Flow

    Ba Zed ……….Kuma last mwawina
    Teikali sana😂 boxing nayena twalusa

    Reply

  16. Abene aka nyoko pizo

    Congrats guys job well done Although we are not going anywhere else

    Reply

  17. clinton mutenge

    CONGURATS GUYS ¥§#BOLA NA LESA

    Reply

  18. Simpito Mukandwa

    Mwabo

    Reply

  19. Simpito Mukandwa

    Mwabombeni ba chipolopolo

    Reply

  20. isaac mwape

    fight to grab the first 3 points of the first game.am impressed with the technical approach of the game.tho we are going nowhere but I love you BA ZAMBIA.

    Reply

