Chipolopolo Thump Namibia to End AFCON Qualifiers on a High

The Chipolopolo boys turned on the style as they hammered Namibia 4-1 in a dead rubber Group K Africa Cup of Nations at qualifier at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
Namibia has qualified to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite losing 4-1 after Mozambique drew 1-all away to Guinea Bissau.
Orlando Pirates midfielder Augustine Mulenga fired home the Chipolopolo in 12th minute with thunderbolt that spurred the home team into life.
The two sides went into the second half with Zambia leading 1-0 and a rare goal from Donashano Malama doubled the lead in the 55th minute.
Zambia marched on with a second Mulenga goal that made it 3-0 before Namibia replied with an 89th minute goal through Peter Shalulile.
Second half substitute Lazarus Kambole finished off the brave Warriors with a long drive that beat the Maximillian Mbeva in the Namibian goal.
On Sunday the Zambia Under-23 host Malawi at the same venue in Olympic qualifier at 15:00 hours.
