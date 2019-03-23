Govt Commissions Mwense Water System

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Dennis Wanchinga has commissioned the K16 million Kashiba-Lukwesa water supply project in Mwense district of Luapula Province.

The commissioning of the project coincided with the commemoration of the 2019 World Water Day themed “Leaving No one behind”.

The Kashiba-Lukwesa Water Supply Project, which commenced in 2015, will improve the health and livelihoods of 27, 000 people in the district.

Dr. Wanchinga said the government had demonstrated in the Seventh National Development Plan the need to accelerate efforts towards the Vision 2030, “without leaving anyone behind by prioritizing human development”.

He said this is through increased access to water and Sanitation.

Dr Wanchiga said the government was determined to reduce the water burden in rural areas and to improve the livelihoods of the rural population where the majority of the people lived.

He explained that President Edgar Lungu was putting up water supply infrastructure across the country to ensure that no one is left behind.

And Dr Wanchinga has announced that Mwense will be part of the 12 districts from Muchinga, Luapula, Northern and Western provinces to further benefit from access to clean and safe water and sanitation services.

This is under the $150 million Integrated Small Towns Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

The Project, which targets to service 930, 000 people, will involve construction of water supply and Sanitation infrastructure.

Meanwhile, chief Kashiba of the Lunda people of Luapula Orovince has commended the President Lungu and his government for putting up water schemes closer to people’s homes.