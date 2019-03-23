Police Arrest Sean Tembo

  1. Home
Police in Lusaka have arrested Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo for allegedly defaming the Republican President in his posts on Social media dated March 15, 2019.

Police spokesperson  Esther Mwaata Katongo has said Tembo is currently detained in Police custody.

 

“More details will be given in due course,” said Katongo.

15 Comments

  1. This

    Leave the man alone ,don’t you have something else to do f******

    Reply

  2. FGM

    Our clinging to colonial laws is suffocating our democracy. Colonial laws should be shelved in the archives.

    Reply

    • Chendabusiku

      What is so democratic about calling a head of state insane or mentally ill without an medical proof? These chalk stand called presidents must be made to realise that they cannot just come into politics to fulfill their bellies or hide from their past sins or theft.

      Reply

    • True Zambian

      Foolishness is not the same as democracy. Sean Tembo is foolish. Unfortunately ECL is too weak to put this character away. Sean should disappear from the face of the planet

      Reply

  3. Mr. Bemba land is great

    Kindly don’t release this fool on police bond these people have gone very far democracy or freedom of speech has no room to insult the president who is at the same time a family man iwe tembo you are just a very or tiny fish in a ocean you cannot influence any election. Zam bia you are only showing your stupidity to your family not. Zambians pipo don’t know you

    Reply

  4. Wise me

    We have a very bad culture among our citizens especially those aspiring to be leaders at highest level. Why do they like demonising the country’s leadership? Would they like the same treatment should they become president themselves?

    Reply

  5. ZAMBIAN YOUTHS

    Give us some details about his arrest , bcos what we have seen in Zambia more opposition leaders have been arrested since 2016 general election be independently

    Reply

  6. Simpito Mukandwa

    Too bad

    Reply

  7. Thambuli major

    This is wat I ko sh***

    Reply

  8. Leon

    Looking forward to a new page in 2021

    Reply

  9. DC10

    We shd t allow insults like what Tembo sais about th head of state. Surely you shd call his atterances and insults on th head of state democracy? Awe he must hv respect fr th president. He can’t call th president insane. Does he hv medical proof tht th head of state is indeed insane? Let him prove it mu court. Pa last at th judiciary is compromised. Let him prove it tht th head of state is insane…Vozifunila ivi…

    Reply

  10. Lavu Zulu

    Sean Tembo can politick in any way he pleases, but insulting the persona of an individual is far from being a democratic right.
    Tembo is extremely bitter. What is causing him to be bitter is something I shall never understand. He knows that he has no chance of going beyond his one man excuse of a political party. He can’t even dream of being a republican president.
    He needs to apologise and ask to be forgiven. If he committed an offence going by our laws, let him be prosecuted.

    Reply

  11. PEACEMAKER

    Mr. Lungu should understand that the throwing of stones and insult from habitats are disadvantages of being a leader.

    Reply

  12. Aaron

    Too bad that’s how politics is

    Reply

  13. Chendabusiku

    These pseudo politicians, and thieves who think that they can just wake up one day and become a president. When that does not happen they start insults and other uncalled for behaviour must answer. They think that they can hide behind the name of opposition and just say anything. Let him tell the police what he means. If he is a medical doctor he must produce a certificate. We have no time for jokers. There is the whole country to develop. If you have finished the Pulas you store in Botswana go back and steal some more.

    Reply

