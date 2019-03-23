Police Arrest Sean Tembo

Police in Lusaka have arrested Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo for allegedly defaming the Republican President in his posts on Social media dated March 15, 2019.
Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has said Tembo is currently detained in Police custody.
“More details will be given in due course,” said Katongo.
15 Comments
This
Leave the man alone ,don’t you have something else to do f******
FGM
Our clinging to colonial laws is suffocating our democracy. Colonial laws should be shelved in the archives.
Chendabusiku
What is so democratic about calling a head of state insane or mentally ill without an medical proof? These chalk stand called presidents must be made to realise that they cannot just come into politics to fulfill their bellies or hide from their past sins or theft.
True Zambian
Foolishness is not the same as democracy. Sean Tembo is foolish. Unfortunately ECL is too weak to put this character away. Sean should disappear from the face of the planet
Mr. Bemba land is great
Kindly don’t release this fool on police bond these people have gone very far democracy or freedom of speech has no room to insult the president who is at the same time a family man iwe tembo you are just a very or tiny fish in a ocean you cannot influence any election. Zam bia you are only showing your stupidity to your family not. Zambians pipo don’t know you
Wise me
We have a very bad culture among our citizens especially those aspiring to be leaders at highest level. Why do they like demonising the country’s leadership? Would they like the same treatment should they become president themselves?
ZAMBIAN YOUTHS
Give us some details about his arrest , bcos what we have seen in Zambia more opposition leaders have been arrested since 2016 general election be independently
Simpito Mukandwa
Too bad
Thambuli major
This is wat I ko sh***
Leon
Looking forward to a new page in 2021
DC10
We shd t allow insults like what Tembo sais about th head of state. Surely you shd call his atterances and insults on th head of state democracy? Awe he must hv respect fr th president. He can’t call th president insane. Does he hv medical proof tht th head of state is indeed insane? Let him prove it mu court. Pa last at th judiciary is compromised. Let him prove it tht th head of state is insane…Vozifunila ivi…
Lavu Zulu
Sean Tembo can politick in any way he pleases, but insulting the persona of an individual is far from being a democratic right.
Tembo is extremely bitter. What is causing him to be bitter is something I shall never understand. He knows that he has no chance of going beyond his one man excuse of a political party. He can’t even dream of being a republican president.
He needs to apologise and ask to be forgiven. If he committed an offence going by our laws, let him be prosecuted.
PEACEMAKER
Mr. Lungu should understand that the throwing of stones and insult from habitats are disadvantages of being a leader.
Aaron
Too bad that’s how politics is
Chendabusiku
These pseudo politicians, and thieves who think that they can just wake up one day and become a president. When that does not happen they start insults and other uncalled for behaviour must answer. They think that they can hide behind the name of opposition and just say anything. Let him tell the police what he means. If he is a medical doctor he must produce a certificate. We have no time for jokers. There is the whole country to develop. If you have finished the Pulas you store in Botswana go back and steal some more.