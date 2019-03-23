Tasila’s Opulent Kuku Grounds Launched

The Mayor of Lusaka City Miles Sampa has told youths of Nkoloma Ward 1 to effectively use the newly commissioned Kuku Grounds to develop their sports talents.

Sampa said he wanted to see world class sports men and women coming from Nkoloma Ward 1 and surrounding areas.

He said this at the official handover of Kuku Grounds in Nkolama Ward 1 on Friday.

“You are a lucky generation. When I was growing up in Matero, there were no sports facilities like this one but we used to play games in dusty grounds. So use this facility to develop your sports talents. I would like to see world class sports men and women coming from here,” Sampa said.

Kuku Grounds, a brain child of Nkoloma Ward 1 Councillor Tasila Lungu, have been constructed by Avic International.

Sampa praised Tasila for dedicating time to helping the community and her passion for youth development and empowerment.

The City Mayor said Nkolama Ward 1 was just one of the 33 wards in Lusaka and wished that such facilities could be replicated in all the wards.