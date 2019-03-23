Zambia Takes on Namibia

The Zambia National Team take on Namibia this evening (Saturday) at National Heroes Stadium in a Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi has summoned seven foreign based players for the encounter and will be hoping to gift the home fans with a win.

The Brave Warriors of Namibia need to avoid defeat to qualify to the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

Competition upfront for Zambia is stiff with in-form Zanaco striker Roger Kola, Black Leopards top striker Mwape Musonda, Lazarous Kambole, Moses Phiri and Justin Shonga squeezing out for attacking roles.

There are no such headaches dropping deeper with Augustine Mulenga, Clatous Chama favourites to provide support to a midfield that may be anchored around Chippa United’s Donashano Malama.

At the back, Chiyangi may opt for a central defence partnership of skipper Kabaso Chongo and Adrian Chama with Simon Silwimba and Nkana’s Gift Zulu likely to complete the backline.

Fit-again Zanaco goal-minder Toaster Nsabata may start ahead of Lawrence Mulenga.

Zambia is stuck at the foot of the table with four points while Guinea Bissau and Namibia are in joint top on eight points with the West Africans having a better goal aggregate.

Mozambique are on seven points and could qualify with victory over Guinea Bissau on the final day.

Kickoff is at 18:30 hours with tickets still selling across Shoprite outlets via computicket.

(Source: FAZ Facebook)