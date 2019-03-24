  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Bola-Na-Lesa Boys Storm U-23 Final Qualifying Round
Sport

Bola-Na-Lesa Boys Storm U-23 Final Qualifying Round

|

The Zambia Under-23 National team this afternoon beat Malawi 1-0 at National Heroes Stadium to make it to the final qualifying round of the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on a 2-0 aggregate.

A 39th minute Fashion Sakala goal sealed qualification for Zambia ahead of the junior flames.

Sakala who also netted in the first leg pounced on an Enock Mwepu pin-point pass to drive home a cracker.

Zambia will have to wait for the second leg result of the match between Burundi and Congo Brazzaville on Tuesday to know their opponent in the final qualifying round.

Hundreds of fans filled up National Heroes Stadium reminiscing the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations spirit.

17 Comments

  1. Victor

    Great!
    Well done boys 👬

    Reply

  2. Abene aka nyoko pizo

    Congratulations guys job well done One Zambia one nation

    Reply

  3. Mn

    That a great wk 4 Zambian national . congrats boyz keep it up

    Reply

  4. Naison

    We Are Behind You Guys! Go Go Until To The Finals

    Reply

  5. m.mwambilwa

    Good team spirit,continue boys and go all the way. This is the Zambia we know.

    Reply

  6. kimz

    go go guyz we ae behind u bt y waz it nt televised?

    Reply

  7. SMS

    well guys even it was not shown at any channel ku DSTV.

    Reply

  8. The Sumbas

    Bola na Less go!go!Zambia well done

    Reply

  9. Maxwell Chileshe

    proud of you guy

    Reply

  10. SOKONEZA

    This is the future senior national team i yearn to see.
    Fashion sakala has proved to be like the late kelvin malaza mutale.
    You are my boy and always will

    Reply

  11. Jorge nyandoro

    keep on pushing

    Reply

  12. Skylar

    congratulations guys bola na lesa indeed?

    Reply

  13. manasseh

    yes bring happiness in our country

    Reply

  14. Isaac Mumba

    Well done ba zed

    Reply

  15. favour favour

    go zambia gooo!!Love guys

    Reply

  16. Misheck Ngulube

    GO ZAMBIA BOLA NALESA CONGRATULATE.

    Reply

  17. Edward

    Go!Zambia

    Reply

Leave a Reply