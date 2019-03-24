Bola-Na-Lesa Boys Storm U-23 Final Qualifying Round

The Zambia Under-23 National team this afternoon beat Malawi 1-0 at National Heroes Stadium to make it to the final qualifying round of the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on a 2-0 aggregate.

A 39th minute Fashion Sakala goal sealed qualification for Zambia ahead of the junior flames.

Sakala who also netted in the first leg pounced on an Enock Mwepu pin-point pass to drive home a cracker.

Zambia will have to wait for the second leg result of the match between Burundi and Congo Brazzaville on Tuesday to know their opponent in the final qualifying round.

Hundreds of fans filled up National Heroes Stadium reminiscing the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations spirit.