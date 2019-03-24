Bus Accident Death Toll Rises to 5

The number of deaths recorded in the Mumbwa Road bus accident recorded on Saturday has risen to five, according to the Road Transport and Safety Agency.

RTSA has said its preliminary investigations into the accident revealed that the driver of the bus was driving at excessive speed.

“It was further established that the bus was overloaded with excess passengers. The driver lost control of the said motor vehicle, hit into a tree and overturned. Five fatalites were recorded – two females and one male who sustained fatal injuries died on the spot while one male and one female died upon arrival at the Mwembeshi Rural Health Centre,” stated RTSA. “Other passengers who sustained serious injuries were all…rushed to the University Teaching Hospital UTH.”