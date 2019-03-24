ROAD TO TOKYO: Zambia U23 Take on Malawi

The Zambia Under-23 will aim to finish off the junior flames of Malawi in an Egypt 2019 Olympic Tournament second leg qualifier at National Heroes Stadium today (24/03/19).

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s side carries a 1-0 lead from the first leg away in Blantyre.

Zambia has the bulk of the 2017 Under-20 Africa Cup winning players available for the fixture against Malawi, re-igniting their romance with the adoring fans of the Bola-Na-Lesa mantra.

Redbull Salzburg striker Patson Daka may lead the attack alongside Belgium based Fashion Sakala who scored the lone goal in the first leg with support expected to come from Kingsley Kangwa and Harrison Chisala.

In midfield Zanaco hard-man Boyd Musonda will team up with the mercurial Enock Mwepu with skipper Solomon Sakala partnering with Moses Nyondo while Shemmy Mayembe and Kebson Kamanga will complete the set up at the back.

The shot-stopping role will fall to Mangani Banda whose position is being challenged by the equally reliable Charles Muntanga and Lameck Siame.

Chambeshi will not be without options with fit-again Emmanuel Banda providing a decent option in the team alongside Lameck Banda, Prince Mumba Biston Banda and Boston Muchindu.

Winner over two legs will face either Burundi or Congo Brazzaville in the final qualifying round.

Eight teams will qualify to the November tournament that will see the top three teams grab a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Zambia was last at the Olympics in 1988 with Chambeshi participating as a player.

Kickoff for the game is at 15:00 hours with tickets on sale via Computicket at Shoprite outlets.

(Source: FAZ)