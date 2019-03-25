CBU Lecturers Continue Go-Slow

Copperbelt University lecturers and general staff have continued their peaceful protest over delayed salaries.

The workers are protesting two-month salary arrears with Copperbelt University Academic Union president Dr Derrick Ntalasha addressing the workers.

The Unionised lecturers went round the University in a peaceful protest before gathering at the Monk Square over their delayed February and now March salaries.

A check at the University found all unionised workers gathered singing songs of solidarity while they mocked government for failure to prioritise the education sector.

“The protest continues because people have not been paid, we don’t work on assurances and this is March, a day after tomorrow we are due for March salaries. How long have we waited?” Ntalasha said.

“So we are also demanding that we be paid both February and March salaries, if government and management have not done anything about it, this place will come to a standstill.”

Dr Ntalasha said unionised workers are resolved not to go back to work until their salaries for February and March are paid.

Meanwhile, police are keeping vigil at the institution and stepped in after some students attempted to demonstrate following the continued work stoppage by lecturers.