GP Says Zesco Tariff Hike Outrageous

Green Party president Peter Sinkamba has described as outrageous, unthinkable and an insult to Zambians the proposal by Zesco to increase electricity tariffs.

Sinkamba said it is a pity Zambians have been taken for a ride by parastatals like Zesco who have “capitalized on the docility of the general populace”.

“You see, the general populace sacrificed a great cost to recapitalize Zesco through the Eurobond loan in 2012, running in hundreds of millions. We were promised that once the recapitalization of Zesco is complete, then power would be cheaply available to the nation. That was a plausible sacrifice the Zambians populace made,” Sinkamba said.

“…[but] seven years down the line, Zesco comes with weird excuses to justify the more than 300 per cent increase.”

He said the proposal for a tariff hike is clear admission that the new equipment and infrastructure procured from the Eurobond and Chinese loans were sub-standard, hence the higher generation costs.

“Under normal circumstances, such incompetence deserves instant dismissal of all management and board of officials involved,” Sinkamba said and asked President Edgar Lungu to intervene and stop Zesco from proceeding with a tariff hike.

“How on earth do you increase connection fees from K769 to K 3,126? That is lack of sensitivity on the part of Zesco board and management. Where do you expect workers and unemployed people to get such colossal money? For those on minimum wage, it means sacrificing entire salary for the month to connect to ZESCO only.”