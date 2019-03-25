Lumwana Donates K150, 000 for Solwezi Hospital Rehab

Barrick Lumwana Mine has donated K150, 000 for the rehabilitation of Solwezi General Hospital’s maternity wing recently damaged by a heavy downpour.

Last week, First Quantum Minerals stepped in to carry out rehabilitation works at the damaged maternity wing estimated to cost about K 1.2 million.

Barrick Lumwana executive director Nathan Chishimba said despite operating in a strained mining sector environment, the company feels duty bound to look around for resources and respond to the situation at the public hospital.

“When we heard about this calamity, we looked around and said ‘what can we do for the people of Solwezi and the hospital which serves a very wide catchment area?’ The donation is a token towards the reconstruction of the maternity wing so that the hospital can quickly continue serving the community as it is supposed to,” said Chishimba.

Receiving the check, North Western Province permanent secretary Willies Manjimela said the contribution will help in addressing the challenge.

“I have promised the people of the province that the money which will be donated for this project will be banked into the Solwezi General Hospital account and internal auditors will be appointed to ensure that it is used properly for the intended purpose,” said Manjimela who further urged the hospital administration to ensure that money being donated by various cooperating partners is used on rebuilding the maternity wing and replacement of damaged equipment.