One Dies in Ox-Cart, Bus Collision

A 26-year-old man of Lusaka has died after the bus he was in collided with an ox-cart on Lukulu Road in Western Province.

Police have identified the deceased as James Mbundu, who died on the spot after being hit by the ox-cart’s pole which penetrated the bus upon collision.

Passengers of the ox-cart – Margret Mwangala of Lukulu and 13-year-old Likumbi Mukumbi – sustained injuries and are currently admitted to Lukulu Hospital.

The two animals which were pulling the ox-cart also died on the spot, according to police.

“One person died while two others sustained serious injuries in a Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 24th March, 2019 around 05:00 hours involving a Scania Marcopolo bus registration number ABE 4838 and an Ox Cart along Lukulu Road near Ngimbu Cooperative in Western Province. Details of the accident are that a Lusaka bound bus from Lukulu driven by Wilibesi Lungu aged 40 of Garden Compound in Lusaka hit into the Ox Cart which was in his lane coming from the opposite direction,” stated acting Police spokesperson Danny Mwale. “The marcopolo bus passenger who has been identified as James Mbundu, aged 26 of Lusaka, died instantly after been hit by the Ox cart pole which penetrated the bus after the collision. The Ox cart had two passengers namely Margret Mwangala, age not known, of Lukulu District who sustained a deep cut on the forehead and male Likumbi Mukumbi, aged 13, also of Lukulu District who sustained a bruised right leg and buttocks. The two have been admitted to Lukulu Hospital while the body of the deceased is lying in Lukulu Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. The two animals which were pulling the ox-cart died on the spot while the bus had its front part extensively damaged.”