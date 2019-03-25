PF Pleads for Votes in Roan

Patriotic Front National Youth chairman Stephen Kampyongo on Sunday joined on-going campaigns in Roan Constituency ahead of the April 12 parliamentary by-elections with a call on electorates “not to make a mistake of voting for the opposition candidate”.

Kampyongo, who was accompanied by MMD Muchinga member of parliament Howard Kunda, joined, among others, mines and mineral development minister Richard Musukwa and Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo in Nkoloma Ward 26.

Kampyongo, who is also home affairs minister, urged electorates in Roan Constituency to vote for Joel Chibuye, the ruling party’s candidate, in the Roan by-election.

He advised voters not to associate themselves with politicians that were “over ambitious but have nothing to point at”, in apparent reference to former Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili.

Kambwili’s party, the NDC, has fielded Joseph Chishala, for the by-election.

“When the late President Michael Sata made a decision to form a political party, he had achieved a lot when he served in government but today, we see people eyeing the presidency but have nothing to show for,” Kampyongo stated.

“Now you have a chance to make a substitute for a failed player. Can we now put in a number nine who we will work with to realize employment creation for the youth, because the one you had here (Kambwili) did not help in any way.”

Kampyongo has further warned Chibuye against staying away from voters should he win the parliamentary by-election.

And Kunda has told voters in Roan to work with the government of the day to foster national development.

He said some opposition political parties were failing to deliver to their electorates because they see nothing good in what government is doing.