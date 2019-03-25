Stray Hippo Attacks Mushindamo Woman and Cop

A stray Hippo has attacked a 60-year-old woman of Mushindamo district in North Western Province, leaving her with serious injuries.

The stray Hippo further attacked a police officer who fired a gunshot at it.

North Western Province Police commissioner Hudson Namachila has identified the two victims as Enias Kyambo, 60, of Lembalemba Village and Inspector Joel Banda of St Dorothy Police station.

He has explained that the Hippo, which is believed to have come from Lwenge River, had been terrorizing residents.

“We received a report that there was a stray hippo in Lembalemba village which was terrorising people. Our officers rushed at the scene to try and control the situation but as Police were trying to gun down the hippo, it became vicious and charged back. Unfortunately, one of the police officers slipped off after shooting it and it charged towards him, leaving him with injuries,” Namachila stated.

The police, however, managed to shoot the hippo, Namachila said, and “calm has since returned to the village”.

He said police would remain alert, with reports suggesting that there was another hippo terrorizing the community.

The victims of the attack are admitted to Solwezi General Hospital.