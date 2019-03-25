Tembo Denied Police Bond

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo has been denied police bond and will remain in custody until he appears in court tomorrow.

Acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the development saying Tembo has been charged with defamation of President Edgar Lungu and is being held at Lusaka Central Police Station.

The offence is contrary to Section 69 Chapter 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

Tembo spent his weekend behind bars and will have to wait for court appearance for an alleged defamatory statement against President Lungu on social media.

The statement that got Tembo into trouble were his claims that President Lungu was possibly suffering from a mental illness, “which might be the primary cause of his various irrational national decisions in the recent past”.

Police this morning recorded a warn and caution statement from Tembo but allegedly insisted that he would only be cleared and possibly granted police bond in the afternoon as they were still investigating the matter related to defamation.

Opposition Alliance leaders, among them UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, Elias Chipimo of NAREP and ADD’s Charles Milupi visited Tembo, who is the spokesperson of the Alliance.

Hichilema said he sympathized with the men and women in uniform as they were operating under “severe pressure” from Patriotic Front government.

He said civil servants had no salaries, students in some higher learning institutions were not learning because lecturers have not been paid their salaries, “prices of mealie meal and other essential commodities are ever on the rise and our people remain hopeless, yet the country has Lungu claiming leadership focusing even his little energy on misplaced priorities”.

“This PF Government must leave. 2021 is far because by then, the damage would have been done and it will take us centuries to fix. Let us claim our country back. These PF cadres have failed. This is not time to fear.” said Hichilema.