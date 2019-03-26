Chipimo Alleges Power Abuse in Sean’s Arrest

NAREP president Elias Chipimo has alleged abuse of authority and power in the police’s refusal to grant Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo bond in a matter he is alleged to have defamed President Edgar Lungu.

“We have witnessed more abuse of authority and abuse of power. I’m just leaving Central Police where we have been since 14.30 hours where we were assured from the time that we came to secure the release of Mr. Sean Tembo, that in the afternoon, he would be granted the bond once he was charged and arrested. We have now witnessed the abuse being perpetrated directly,” Chipimo stated on his Facebook page yesterday. “Just after the police bond was signed – within a few minutes, they received a phone call (the arresting officers), and we were informed by one of the arresting officers that as a result of that phone call, the bond would no longer apply and that he (Tembo) would have to appear before the court tomorrow (today) morning.”

He said the turn of events was a clear case of abuse.

“This is not about following the law. This is about inflicting punishment and trying to destabilize and continue to silence the important work that the opposition is trying to do in this country. We can no longer sit by and witness the use selectively of laws to stifle the opposition,” stated Chipimo.