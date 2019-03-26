Council Workers Demand February Salaries

The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) has asked the Ministry of Finance to disburse funds to local authorities for salaries.

General secretary Emmanuel Mwinsa said unionized workers at Ndola City Council and other councils countrywide have not received their February salaries.

He said the continuous delays in payment of salaries to local authority employees was demotivating and had potential to affect operations.

“The workers have been subjected to suffering because they are failing to fend for their families. It is evident that the situation is detrimental to the provision of service delivery and development,” said Mwinsa.