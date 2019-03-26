IG Orders Cops to Deal with Electoral Violence without Looking at a Party Involved

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed Police officers deployed to police by-elections to deal with perpetrators of violence regardless of political parties they belong to.

Speaking when he addressed the officers in Luanshya District yesterday, Kanganja, however, them to avoid using excessive force and unnecessary discharge of fire arms.

He said the officers should only use firearms in accordance with the law.

Kanganja also cautioned officers against engaging in active politics.

The Inspector General is on the Copperbelt to check on security situation and deployment pattern of officers in Luanshya’s Roan Constituency ahead of the April 12 by-election.

“Let’s avoid the abuse of social media, let’s avoid the use of excessive force, the use of fire arms and let’s maintain discipline. And let’s deal with perpetrators of violence without looking at the political party they are from, whether it’s PF, whether it’s NDC or UPND, we have to deal with them as what is provided for in the law,” Kanganja stated.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt permanent secretary Bright Nundwe said politicians taking part in the election must be peaceful and level-headed because “every single life is precious”.

“We cannot continue riding on confusion. Violence disturbs everything. We want to see level headedness in all those taking part in this election,” said Nundwe.

The Inspector General of Police is later expected in Luapula Province to check on the security situation in Bahati Constituency where another by-election is being held on April 12.