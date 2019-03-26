Isoka Woman Survives Stabbing From Hubby

A 20-year-old woman of Isoka District is nursing serious injuries after she was stabbed by her husband following a marital dispute.

Muchinga Province Police commissioner Joel Njase has identified the woman as Namukonda Kanyembo.

He explained that Kanyembo had been on separation from her husband, Sunday Siwale, for some time but a meeting to reconcile them ended bloody as emotions flared.

“The couple had separated for some time and when the man went to the woman’s house to seek reconciliation, the two could not agree and a quarrel erupted, resulting in a fight. Siwale stabbed Kanyembo on her back with a huge knife. He then stabbed her several times in the stomach,” Njase stated.

He stated that the victim was rushed to Isoka District Hospital before she was refereed to Chinsali General Hospital for further treatment.

Siwale is currently in police custody and charged with attempted murder, stated Njase.