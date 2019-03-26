No Tariff Hike Yet, It’s Only a Proposal, Says Minister

Minister of Energy Mathews Nkuwah has said there is no truth in social media stories suggesting that Zesco Limited has increased electricity tariffs.

Nkhuwa, who told ZANIS in an interview, said no electricity tariff increase has been effected and “people should treat such information as false” because ZESCO only made an application to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) for an adjustment.

He added that the process could take over three months for a concrete decision to be made on whether or not Zesco can partially increase the tariffs.

Nkuwah, who is also Chingola member of parliament, said the Energy Regulation Board would conduct public hearings where consumers would be given a platform to air out their views and called on Zambians to attend these public hearings.