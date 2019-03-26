No Tariff Hike Yet, It’s Only a Proposal, Says Minister

Minister of Energy Mathews Nkuwah has said there is no truth in social media stories suggesting that Zesco Limited has increased electricity tariffs.
Nkhuwa, who told ZANIS in an interview, said no electricity tariff increase has been effected and “people should treat such information as false” because ZESCO only made an application to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) for an adjustment.
He added that the process could take over three months for a concrete decision to be made on whether or not Zesco can partially increase the tariffs.
Nkuwah, who is also Chingola member of parliament, said the Energy Regulation Board would conduct public hearings where consumers would be given a platform to air out their views and called on Zambians to attend these public hearings.
3 Comments
muntungwa
We hope ERZ will listen to the people.
muntungwa
Sorry I meant ERB.
Prince Mande
There is some serious problem at Zesco, how can propose tariff hikes of up to 333.3% for the poor, total madness.
I am on three phase transformer, i was buying units at K0.54 per unit and Zesco has proposed an increase to K1.07 per unit and that’s an increase of 198%. Do they really know what this will do to the economy. It will fuel inflation to double digits and PF’s popularity will suffer a severe setback. They told the people that PF is pro-poor, this is a funny way of showing the poor that you feel for them. Remember, we are going towards a big election in 2021. ERB should review this proposal very seriously or heads will roll in 2021. You are forewarned.