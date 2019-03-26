OPINION: ‘Sellouts’ In Govt

In the past few days, President Edgar Lungu has been making statements to the effect that some people in his government are misleading him.

Speaking in Chipata on Sunday before departure for Lusaka after a three-day working visit to Eastern Province, President Lungu said the lies he is being told by some leaders are affecting his popularity among citizens.

President Lungu has every reason to express worry about the lies that are being told to him. In fact, the Head of State has every reason to actually get angry at those who tell him lies instead of reporting the truth about what is really going on. He has his name to protect!

There is no leader who will allow his name to be dented for no reason simply because someone employed to do the work and report truthfully about the state of affairs chooses to tell lies to protect their job. This is serious deceit! What President Lungu must actually do moving forward is to begin to fire those who are in the habit of telling him lies because they will never change their ways.

For many, the art of telling lies to their leaders – especially the Head of State – is seen as the perfect way of practicing politics because they consider it as a mechanism to protect the leader from harm. But no, it isn’t. It is actually more detrimental to tell lies than it is to tell the truth. If, for instance, people are not happy about something that has been done by the government, and an official decides to lies to the President that the people are happy about that particular decision, then that person does not deserve to serve in government and anywhere else for that matter. And this has been the biggest problem of the past and current administrations of our country.

When one tells the truth about even the most ugly situation, action is taken to correct the state of affairs. The President cannot be expected to be everywhere to monitor how government functions are being performed. This is the reason why there are leaders at all levels who, then, must adequately communicate situations to ensure action is taken at the highest levels. Failure to do this renders those entrusted with such responsibilities useless. One would not be wrong to even go further to think that for others, they have decided to lie because they have a particular agenda against the President himself and the entire government. It is like seeing your neighbour’s house on fire but choosing to say there is only smoke probably coming out of his kitchen. Telling the truth saves everyone from trouble. And for any government, telling the truth helps those in leadership to take appropriate actions on matters that require their immediate attention.

Lastly, there are those who have chosen to always take decisions on very delicate matters ‘in the name of the President’ when the presidency itself is not aware of such authority given to them. Warnings have been given to those engaging in such practices that in the end have the President’s leadership and the entire government coming to question. But there seems not to be any change. Therefore, in this case, the perpetrators must be fired immediately a lie is a brought to the fore. This way, those in positions of influence will begin to tell the truth to the leadership, no matter how bad it may seem, because it is only through such that change will happen.