Sean Tembo Released on Bond

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo has been released on police bond awaiting court appearance.

Acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed the development saying Tembo who was scheduled to appear in court to answer today on charges of defamation of the President has been granted police bond and will appear in court soon.

The offence is contrary to Section 69 Chapter 87 of the Penal Code of the Laws of Zambia.

Tembo spent his weekend behind bars after he was arrested for an alleged defamatory statement against President Lungu on social media.

The statement that got Tembo into trouble were his claims that President Lungu was possibly suffering from a mental illness, “which might be the primary cause of his various irrational national decisions in the recent past”.

Police on March 25 recorded a warn and caution statement from Tembo but allegedly insisted that he would only be cleared and possibly granted police bond in the afternoon as they were still investigating the matter related to defamation.

Opposition Alliance leaders, among them UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, Elias Chipimo of NAREP and ADD’s Charles Milupi visited Tembo, who is the spokesperson of the Alliance.