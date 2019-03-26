Wina Pays Glowing Tribute to Muntemba

Vice president Inonge Wina has described the late Zambian High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba Sichilembe as a gallant woman who was committed to serve other people.

Muntemba died last week in a Kenyan Hospital where she was admitted after being involved in a road traffic accident last month.

Wina told mourners at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the send-off ceremony for Muntemba that the deceased served the country well in various capacities over the years.

She said her dedication to promoting education especially among vulnerable girls was very commendable.

And Wina urged women to emulate the life of Muntemba that was imbued with patriotism