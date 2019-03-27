CBU Lecturers Call Off Protest

Unionsed lecturers at the Copperbelt University have called off their work protest following payment of their February salaries.

The lecturers have for the past three weeks stayed away from work demanding that government pays them their February salaries.

On Monday, the lecturers staged a peaceful protest in which some students participated, but was cut short after police dispersed them using tear gas.

Stakeholder Union spokesperson Derrick Ntalasha said lecturers have started receiving their February salaries.

“Salaries have started reflecting and we will be resuming work but this is for February. Salaries for March are only due starting on Wednesday (today). We wish to remind government of its responsibility. This situation is not healthy for the University,” said Ntalasha.