HH Brands Dialogue Bill a Fraud

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has said the National Dialogue Bill to be tabled before parliament is a fraud as it is meant to stifle fundamental freedoms.

The UPND and its alliance partners yesterday afternoon held a briefing on what they are calling the PF sponsored National Dialogue Amendment Bill 2019.

“Our position on this proposal by Mr Edgar Lungu and his PF is that it is fraud and non inclusive and meant to abrogate our country’s democracy. We are aware that this Bill is meant to stifle freedoms such as freedom of association, assembly, expression and speech, other than that, this proposed bill is meant to illegally give Mr Edgar Lungu another seven years as President of our country,” Hichilema stated after the briefing. “This proposed Bill is illegal and as a people that want democracy to continue flourishing in our country, we will not allow it to go ahead. In order to stop this illegal action by Mr Edgar Lungu and the PF as they dearly need numbers of members of parliament to pass this law, we have since held meetings with our members of parliament not to support such a bill meant to stifle people’s rights and our country’s democracy.”

He said as an alliance partner, the UPND remain committed to an open and church led dialogue “which will encompass among other things electoral reforms, Public Order Act, and all fundamental rights”.