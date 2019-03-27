Kampyongo Threatens Deregistration of Political Parties Defaulting on Annual Returns

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned that political parties and registered societies that are defaulting in annual returns will be deregistered by the Registrar of Societies if they fail to file in by March 31, 2019.

Making a ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday regarding the remittance for annual returns by all registered societies and preparations for the enactment of the Political Parties Bill, Kampyongo disclosed that this may leave government with no other option but to deregister the 12,659 societies, out of which 14 are political parties, that have defaulted for over two years.

He revealed before the House that it had, however, been noted that out of 22,000 registered societies, that includes 66 political parties legible to remit annual returns, only 9,341 societies filed in their annual returns in 2018 , a situation which is “not pleasing to government”.

“To date, out of the 66 political parties registered, only 12 as of March 26 , 2019, had filed in their 2018 annual returns,” Kampyongo said.

He told the House that there were currently 47, 000 registered societies countrywide, of which 22,000 had certificates of registration while 25,000 were in possession of certificates of exemption.

Kampyongo said societies in possession of certificates of registration were expected to file annual returns with the Registrar of Societies from January 1 to March 31 every year .

“The 25,000 registered societies in possession of certificates of exemption are not required to remit annual returns. These include some religious organizations such as the Catholic Church, United Church of Zambia, Seventh Day Adventist, the Baptist Church and Jehovah’s Witnesses, to mention but a few,” he said.

Kampyongo said the exemption was based on the fact that these institutions supplement government’s efforts in providing social amenities such as health and education.

He said the government had given an amnesty to the registered societies in which to file their annual returns.

“…but despite the amnesty that was given from February 13 to April 30 , 2018, just a few societies in possession of certificates of registration filed their annual returns. Based on these concerns, most societies in rural areas were not aware of the amnesty and an extension on ‘case to case basis’ was granted up to July 31 the same year,” Kampyongo said.

” This amnesty was aimed at ensuring that all registered societies are captured on the Societies registration system and also to enable them clear all outstanding arrears without paying any penalties.”

He said the amnesty was further intended to clean the register by ensuring that non compliant Societies were deregistered.

“But it is disappointing that despite the extension of the amnesty, the majority of the registered societies did not comply with the requirements to file the annual returns…therefore, the Ministry of Home Affairs would like to remind all registered societies that according to the Registrar of Societies Act Cap 119 of Zambia, they are required to meet their obligations in order to operate legally,” Kampyongo said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the government was preparing the enactment of the much-anticipated Political Parties Bill that will register all political parties.

“As a transition, government has been encouraging political parties, through consultative meetings, aimed at ensuring that all political parties adhere to the current requirements under the Societies Act,” Kampyongo explained.

He said an audit of the political parties was being conducted to retain only active and compliant political parties on the register.

Kampyongo said the government would not grant further amnesty to the registered societies this year and that “all registered societies and their branches may wish to also note that filing of annual returns is not only an obligation but a requirement that must be complied with at all times”.