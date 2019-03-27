Socialist Party Says By-elections Aren’t Its Priority

The Socialist Party has said participating in by-elections is a waste of resources and that they are not a priority to the party.

General Secretary of the party, Dr Cosmas Musumali, who abandoned Wynter Kabimba in the Rainbow Party in the midst of 2016 elections, has said his party finds nothing positive in participating in ongoing by-elections in the country.

He said by-elections are an expensive venture and currently not profitable to the Socialist Party who are “resolved to continue educating its party structures of socialism ideologies”.

“By-elections have become a source of conflict where our people get injured at times for life. We don’t feel SP has something to gain in the by-elections. We are organising the party, we are growing the party. Instead of spending a K5 million on a by-election, we would rather spend a K5 million educating the young people that have not gone to school,” Dr Musumali said.

Dr Musumali, who oversees the Fred M’membe-run political party, said by elections are not a priority to the Socialist Party.

He said by-elections are a drain on party resources and the Socialist Party qA focusing on the 2021 general elections where it will field candidates in all wards and constituencies across the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Musumali said the Socialist Party would not join the opposition alliance because it is focused on fighting President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front “instead of offering solutions to the people’s sufferings”.