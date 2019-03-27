Student Nurse Drowns in Pool

A 22-year-old student nurse of Kasama School of Nursing has drowned in a swimming pool at Chikokola gardens, according to Northern Province Police and the Kasama General Hospital.

Kasama’s Radio Mano reports that Northern Province police commissioner Richard Mweene and Kasama General Hospital medical superintendent Humphrey Chanda confirmed Khunga Chimwele’s death in separate interviews with the radio station today.

The incident is said to have happened on Saturday around 19:00 hours, said Mweene.

Chimwele has since been buried in Mansa.