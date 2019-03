Zambia’s outgoing High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba is representing President Edgar Lungu at the SADC Solidarity Conference on Western Sahara being held at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, SADC Chairperson Hage Geingob, Emersson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and Thomas Thabane of Lesotho are among SADC Heads of State and Government leaders attending the conference.