Kitwe Man Commits Suicide after Marital Dispute

A 38-year-man of Kitwe’s Twatasha Township has allegedly committed suicide following a marital dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Ronald Chitoshi of House Number 2538, Racecourse Compound.

The incident is believed to have happened between 22:00 hours on Monday and 06:00 hours on Tuesday.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga has explained that the incident happened after the deceased picked up a quarrel with his first wife only been identified as Sharon.

“Anna Chilekwa, 70, reported that her son, Ronald Chitoshi, 38, committed suicide by hanging himself on a mango tree with a rope after a marital dispute with his first wife only known as Sharon,” Katanga stated.

Police have instituted investigations after visiting the scene, Katanga stated.

The body of the deceased is in Kitwe Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.