Mumba’s MMD Faction Awarded Costs in Convention Case

The Lusaka High Court has awarded costs to Nevers Mumba’s MMD faction in matter in which the party’s acting national secretary Winnie Zaloumis sued Felix Mutati’s faction seeking a declaration that the convention that elected the latter as president was illegal.

Mumba’s faction has been awarded costs which will have to be paid forthwith on grounds that the Mutati group have caused the adjournment in the case due to their failure to file their application on time.

The case was scheduled to come up for opening of defense by the Mutati group but they, however, informed the court that they were unable to open their Defence because they had two applications in which they wished to make.

Mutati’s lawyer Jonas Zimba made two applications for subpoena in which he has indicated that they wished the court to consider their application to compel Mumba’s lawyer, Jeah Madaika, to appear as their witness and the other application in which he wants to amend

their defense so that they could bring back their counter claim.

In response, Mumba’s lawyers Madaika and Mulambo Haimbe argued that there was no application worth being heard.

“You have brought the two applications before serving us, which you only filed yesterday and you did not even uplift the summons,” the lawyers argued.

In her ruling, justice Sharon Newa agreed with Mumba’s lawyers and ordered the Mutati group to pay costs to them forthwith for causing an adjournment.

Justice Newa has since reserved ruling for the two applications to May 3.