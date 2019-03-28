PF Scoops Kafue Chairperson Election

The Patriotic Front has scooped the Kafue District Council Chairperson elections with their candidate Simakoloyi Moono polling 9, 252 votes ahead of the the UPND’s Beatrice Kayuni who managed to get 8, 650 votes.

Simakoloyi was declared winner this morning by Kafue District Returning Officer Kaheko Kafuti.

“I the Kafue District Returning Officer Kaheko Kafuti, therefore declare the said Simakoloyi Moono to be this day duly elected as a Council Chairperson for Kafue this day of March 28, 2019”, he said.

The Returning Officer declared the winner with results from one polling station that could not have a bearing on the overall results.

The By-election was necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Council Chairperson Thomas Zulu.