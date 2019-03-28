Opinion: Violence Never Works

What happened in Kafue yesterday during voting in the council chairperson by-election when some opposition political party cadres tried to incite violence was very unfortunate. Some well known cadres, again, tried by all means to disturb the peace in the area to ultimately intimidate voters so that they could vote in their favour. They wanted to do what they did in Sesheke.

Because of this confusion, the police even arrested UPND member and former Kafue member of parliament Obvious Mwaliteta for allegedly inciting the violence seen during voting.

Despite these efforts to disturb voting, Kafue voters elected their council chairman in a by-election that was caused by a defection of the previous chairman, Thomas Zulu, who joined the ruling party after his suspension from the UPND for merely attending a Keep Zambia Clean and Healthy Campaign graced by President Edgar Lungu. And that irrational decision has now cost the UPND a seat which they could have held until 2021 if it wasn’t for their not well thought out acts. From a tightly contested election, Patriotic Front candidate Moono Simakoloyi was declared the winner with 9,252 votes. His closet contender, Beatrice Kayuni, of the UPND polled 8,650 votes.

A quick look into recent history will show how the opposition UPND did everything it could to ride on violence in the Sesheke parliamentary by-election. And that is exactly the same strategy which was tried in Kafue, but it did not work. The voters couldn’t be intimidated and they exercised their right to vote and elected a representative they wanted.

Only a few days ago, President Edgar Lungu issued an instruction to the police to arrest anyone who will be found perpetrating violence during by-elections regardless of the party they represent. For President Lungu, he made it very clear that if the PF cadres are found to be engaged in violence, they must also be arrested without hesitation. This warning covered all political parties, without exception. That is the level of commitment shown from the highest office to end the rivalry between the ruling Patriotic Front and the opposition UPND. But we have not seen or heard similar commitments from the UPND to stem violence of their cadres. Many of them are being shielded and the blame is many times pushed to their opponents when they equally should be made to bear the liability. The UPND, knowing that it is always at the center of most of the political violence with their rival party, the Patriotic Front, should have demonstrated the highest level of commitment in keeping their youths away from violence.

It is a pity that senior party officials are equally now being caught up in this violence and being made to account for their roles in what happened in Kafue. Political violence is a very bad vice which, if not dealt with in the early stages, can lead to serious voter apathy. And voter apathy further takes people away from key governance decisions, which voting is part of. Every Zambian must be allowed to peacefully exercise his or her right to vote without intimidation, threats of violence, etc. An election where intimidation and violence are rife cannot be described as free and fair.

Lastly, we congratulate the Patriotic Front for winning this election in an area previously considered a stronghold for the opposition UPND. This is exactly what we need in our country. There mustn’t be anything like “a stronghold” when it comes to voting because the best man or woman must always win.