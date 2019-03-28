Prime TV Suspension to be Lifted on Friday

Privately-owned Prime Television will resume operations tomorrow (Friday 29, 2019) after having been barred from operations on March 4, 2019.

Prime Television had its license suspended by the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) for ‘exhibiting unprofessional elements in its broadcasting through unbalanced coverage, opinionated news, material likely to incite violence and use of derogatory language.’

“Further to your hearing held on 1st March, 2019, the Board at its 16th Board Meeting resolved to suspend your license with immediate effect for 30 days. During the suspension period, the station is expected to conduct in-house training in basic journalism and news script writing,” read the suspension letter.

However, the station’s ban has been lifted with employees asked to report back for work on Friday.