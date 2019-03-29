2 Lusaka Residents Jailed 12 Months for Corruption

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted two Lusaka residents for corrupt practices involving $10, 000.

Ben Kapoma and Precious Mwansa Kaunda were jointly charged with corrupt practices with a public officer contrary to Section 19(2) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

“Details of the offence being that Ben Kapoma and Precious Kaunda on dates unknown but between 1st August, 2012 and 1st September, 2012 in Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, jointly and whilst acting together, corruptly offered and actually gave USD$10,000.00 cash gratification to a Drug Enforcement Commission Investigation Officer as an inducement or reward for himself to facilitate the illegal release of Edah Mkandawire who was arrested and detained for the offence of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime,” stated Anti-Corruption Commission public relations manager Timothy Moono.

Magistrate Kenneth Mulife sentenced Kaunda and Kapoma to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.

“The USD$10, 000.00 bribe has since been forfeited to the State,” stated Moono.