2 Mambwe Teachers Arrested for Shooting Game Scout

Two teachers of Mambwe district in Eastern Province have been arrested after allegedly shooting a wild life officer.

Eastern Province Police commissioner Lackson Sakala said the wildlife officer identified as Benson Njovu, 30, died on the spot after being shot on Tuesday by Thomas Njovu, 25, and Morris Phiri, 28.

Sakala said the report received from Mambwe Police Station alleged that the two teachers of Malama Primary School grabbed an AK47 rifle from the game scout, which they used to shoot him.

“The two teachers are currently in police custody and the weapon used to commit the murder has also been recovered by police. The motive behind the murder case has not yet been established by the police,” stated Sakala.

The body of the deceased is in Chipata Central Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.