Chingola Woman Murdered, Daughter Injured

A Chingola woman has been found dead in her house while her 10-year-old daughter was injured by unknown people.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rabecca Mwape Mutambo aged 31 of Chikopa Loop area in Chingola.

An unknown object is believed to have been used in the act, according to acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale.

“The juvenile is currently admitted to Nchanga General Hospital while the body of the deceased is in Nchanga General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem. Police have instituted investigations into the matter,” Mwale stated.

And an 80-year-old man of Nchinde village in chief Kafwimbi’s area in Isoka District of Muchinga Province was shot dead yesterday by unknown people.

“A homemade gun, muzzle loader is believed to have been used. The body of the deceased is in Isoka District Hospital awaiting postmortem and investigations have been launched.

Meanwhile, two criminals one dressed in a Military uniform and armed with a pistol broke into a farm house and stole two shot guns…valued at K20, 000. The incident happened on 27th March, 2019 at around 19:00 hours in Lusaka West, Mumbwa Road. We are calling upon members of the public to be on the lookout and report any suspicious looking persons to the nearest police station,” stated Mwale.