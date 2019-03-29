MMD Congratulates PF

The MMD has congratulated the ruling Patriotic Front for winning the “hotly contested” Kafue chairperson by-elections held yesterday.

In a statement issued by MMD spokesperson Cephas Mukuka, the former ruling party however noted low voter turnout in the by-election.

“On behalf of the MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba, and the entire MMD fraternity, we would like to congratulate the Patriotic Front (PF) for winning the hotly contested Kafue chairperson by elections. We note however that there was low voter turn out.cThe issue of voter apathy is something that we must collectively address as we draw closer to the 2021 Presidential and General elections,” Mukuka stated in a statement issued today.

“It is gratifying to note that there were less incidences of violence in this by election compared to the recent Sesheke by-election. We commend the parties who took part for rising above the bar.”

He stated that the MMD were convinced that it is possible to have violence free elections.

“We are even more convinced that the more we eliminate violence from election, the greater the chances of larger turnouts. We challenge the ECZ to see to it that as many people as possible take part in elections going forward. The Police Command should pick up as many lessons as possible from Kafue and transplant them to the other elections. We challenge the police to deal with issues of political violence and hooliganism decisively, so as to smoothen the way to peaceful and democratic future elections. Once again we say congratulations to the PF for scooping up the elections,” stated Mukuka.